U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Zachery P. Jones, the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company senior enlisted leader, participates in the 20th CBRNE Command Turkey Bowl on Aberdeen Proving Ground. Maryland, Nov. 22. The noncommissioned officer team held off the officer team, 21 – 20, during the game on Fanshaw Field. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8136776
|VIRIN:
|231122-A-MS497-1010
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Premier CBRNE command holds annual Turkey Bowl on Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Premier CBRNE command holds annual Turkey Bowl on Aberdeen Proving Ground
