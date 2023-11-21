Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Premier CBRNE command holds annual Turkey Bowl on Aberdeen Proving Ground

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Angel Martinez-Navedo | Noncommissioned officers competed against officers during the 20th Chemical,

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Story by Walter Ham 

    20th CBRNE Command

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The noncommissioned officer team held off the officer team, 21 – 20, during the U.S. Army 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Turkey Bowl, Nov. 22.

    Following an 81-yard, two-play drive by the officer team, the NCO team secured victory by holding its ground and thwarting a two-point conversion during the annual 20th CBRNE Command Turkey Bowl on Fenshaw Field on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Nov. 22.

    Wet turf and cold temperatures were no match for the command that confronts and defeats the world’s most dangerous hazards in some of the world’s most dangerous places.

    From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command deploy in support of joint, interagency and allied operations around the world.

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jonathan Whitworth, the officer team coach, said it was a close game that pitted youth and stamina against grit and strategy.

    “The officers will dominate next year,” predicted Whitworth, who also coaches his son’s youth football team, the Aberdeen Bulldogs.

    Whitworth, who is from Shelby, North Carolina, said the game brought the command’s leadership teams closer together.

    “Ultimately, this game makes our entire team stronger,” said Whitworth, who serves as the aide for Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of 20th CBRNE Command.

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ricardo Jasso Jr. coached the NCO team to victory.

    “It was the teamwork and dedication that everybody put into our practice to ensure that we came away with a win,” said Jasso, the command group noncommissioned officer-in-charge.

    An El Paso, Texas, native with 15 years of service in the U.S. Army, Jasso said the NCO team would be in winning form again next year.

    Jasso said the 20th CBRNE Command leaders came together to prove their mettle and achieve gridiron greatness during the annual Thanksgiving tradition.

    “The best part was the comradery on the field,” said Jasso. “Everybody had a great time.”

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 15:38
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: SHELBY, NC, US
    Thanksgiving
    Turkey Bowl
    flag football
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command

