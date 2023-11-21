Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Combat Conditioning Hike and Sparring Event

    Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Combat Conditioning Hike and Sparring Event

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Walker, commander officer, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, prepares for a pugil stick bout after a combat conditioning hike on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2023. At the conclusion of three-mile hike, CLB-2 conducted a period of sparring to enhance the Marines ability to execute close quarters engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Combat Conditioning Hike and Sparring Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

