U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Walker, commander officer, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, prepares for a pugil stick bout after a combat conditioning hike on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2023. At the conclusion of three-mile hike, CLB-2 conducted a period of sparring to enhance the Marines ability to execute close quarters engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|8136105
|VIRIN:
|231122-M-GD991-1445
|Resolution:
|3316x1865
|Size:
|838.75 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Combat Conditioning Hike and Sparring Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
