Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Combat Conditioning Hike and Sparring Event

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Walker, commander officer, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, prepares for a pugil stick bout after a combat conditioning hike on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2023. At the conclusion of three-mile hike, CLB-2 conducted a period of sparring to enhance the Marines ability to execute close quarters engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

