U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Walker, commander officer, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, leads a combat conditioning hike on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2023. CLB-2 conducted the three-mile hike as part of a deliberate, progressive plan to improve the battalion’s ability to march under load. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|8136104
|VIRIN:
|231122-M-GD991-1097
|Resolution:
|3492x1964
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Combat Conditioning Hike and Sparring Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
