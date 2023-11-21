U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Walker, commander officer, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, leads a combat conditioning hike on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2023. CLB-2 conducted the three-mile hike as part of a deliberate, progressive plan to improve the battalion’s ability to march under load. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 11:27 Photo ID: 8136104 VIRIN: 231122-M-GD991-1097 Resolution: 3492x1964 Size: 1.64 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Combat Conditioning Hike and Sparring Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.