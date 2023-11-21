Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Combat Conditioning Hike and Sparring Event

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Walker, commanding officer, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Sgt. Maj. James Myrick, the battalion Sgt. Maj. of CLB-2, leads a combat conditioning hike on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2023. CLB-2 conducted the three-mile hike as part of a deliberate, progressive plan to improve the battalion’s ability to march under load. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

