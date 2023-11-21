U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in body sparring and pugil stick bouts after a combat conditioning hike on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2023. At the conclusion of three-mile hike, CLB-2 conducted a period of sparring to enhance the Marines ability to execute close quarters engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|8136107
|VIRIN:
|231122-M-GD991-1563
|Resolution:
|3824x2151
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Combat Conditioning Hike and Sparring Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
