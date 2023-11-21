NY National Guard signs document on joint training, exchanges with Danish Joint Arctic Command

Danish Major General Søren Andersen, commander of Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command, left,and Army Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, shake hands after signing a statement of intent to establishing joint training and exchanges in Greenland between the New York National Guard and the Joint Arctic Command during a visit to New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Nov. 7, 2023. The New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing, which operates the largest ski-equipped planes in the world, flies throughout Greenland annually supplying science bases, while the New York Air Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing has conducted training with Danish forces as well. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mr. William Albrecht)

