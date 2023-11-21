Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Danish Joint Aerctic Command members visit the 109th Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    Danish Joint Aerctic Command members visit the 109th Airlift Wing

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Jaclyn Lyons 

    New York National Guard

    Danish Major General Søren Andersen, commander of Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command, listens as New York Air National Guard Col. Christian Sander, right, demonstrates the skis of one of the 109th Airlift Wing’s LC-130 Hercules “Skibird” aircraft during Andersen’s visit to Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York on Nov. 7, 2023. Andersen, accompanied by Danish Brig. Gen. . Poul Primdahl, met with Sander and other New York Air National Guard leaders prior to initialing a Statement of Intent with the New York National Guard to explore opportunities for joint training and exchanges. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jaclyn Lyons)

