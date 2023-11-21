Danish Major General Søren Andersen, commander of Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command, listens as New York Air National Guard Col. Christian Sander, right, demonstrates the skis of one of the 109th Airlift Wing’s LC-130 Hercules “Skibird” aircraft during Andersen’s visit to Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York on Nov. 7, 2023. Andersen, accompanied by Danish Brig. Gen. . Poul Primdahl, met with Sander and other New York Air National Guard leaders prior to initialing a Statement of Intent with the New York National Guard to explore opportunities for joint training and exchanges. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jaclyn Lyons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 11:19 Photo ID: 8136087 VIRIN: 231107-Z-PH379-1015 Resolution: 2075x1975 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SCOTIA, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Danish Joint Aerctic Command members visit the 109th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by Jaclyn Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.