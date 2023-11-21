NY National Guard inks joint training, exchange document with Denmark's Joint Arctic Command

Photo By William Albrecht | Danish Major General Søren Andersen, commander of Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command,...... read more read more Photo By William Albrecht | Danish Major General Søren Andersen, commander of Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command, left,and Army Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, sign a statement of intent to establishing joint training and exchanges in Greenland between the New York National Guard and the Joint Arctic Command during a visit to New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Nov. 7, 2023. The New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing, which operates the largest ski-equipped planes in the world, flies throughout Greenland annually supplying science bases, while the New York Air Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing has conducted training with Danish forces as well. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mr. William Albrecht) see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, N.Y. -- The New York National Guard and the Danish military command responsible for patrolling Greenland plan to start conducting joint training, key leader discussions, and exchange observers in 2024 and 2025.



The immediate goal for the partnership, initialed during a meeting held at New York National Guard headquarters outside Albany, New York on Nov.7, is to conduct a combined training exercise in 2025 focused on disaster response, according to Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York.



Greenland, the largest island in the world, is a self-governing Danish territory, and the Joint Arctic Command-Denmark, headquartered in Nuuk, Greenland, commands Danish forces operating there.



The New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing, which operates the largest ski-equipped aircraft in the world, the LC-130 “skibird” variant of the Hercules transport, regularly flies missions in Greenland to resupply U.S. research stations on island’s ice cap.



It makes good sense for the New York National Guard to work with the Joint Arctic Command, Shields said.



“The opportunity to expand our training and operational relationships with Denmark and Greenland, specifically as they relate to Arctic operations is a significant step,” Shields said.



The Statement of Intent, signed by Shields and Major General Søren Andersen, commander of the Danish Joint Arctic Command, sets out a framework for cooperation.



“The Statement of Intent allows the New York National Guard to develop training and operational relationships which advances mutual trust and interoperability with the Danish Joint Arctic Command,” Shields said.



“We really appreciate the opportunity to come here, learn some more and start this effort,” Andersen said.



“Denmark has a new ten-year defense agreement for operations in the arctic,” he added. “Together, with both the U.S. and Canada, there’s a lot going on,” he said. “We see you as a great partner for us.”



“We still need friends, and that is why we are here today. It is a win-win for you and for us,” Andersen said.



Prior to meeting with Shields and Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, Andersen and Brig. Gen. Poul Primdahl, the Joint Arctic Command Vice Commander, toured Stratton Air National Guard Base, the home of the 109th Airlift Wing.



From Stratton, located outside Schenectady, the wing sends aircraft to Antarctica as well as to Greenland and other Arctic locations.



Col. Christian Sander, the wing commander, briefed the Danish team on wing operations and walked them through one of the wing’s LC-130s.



Representatives from the New York Air Guard’s 174th Attack Wing, which flies the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, the 106th Rescue Wing, the 105th Airlift Wing, which flies the C-17 Globemaster III, and the Eastern Air Defense Sector, which is a part of NORAD, were also on hand to discuss their capabilities.



In December of 2021 and September of this year, the 106th Rescue Wing conducted joint search and rescue training with the Joint Arctic Command in Greenland.



And, in March of this year, the 105th Airlift Wing transported American and Canadian troops to the high Arctic during a joint exercise in Canada’s Nunavut Territory.



The goal, according to Sanders, was to provide the Danish delegation with a brief on New York Air Guard capabilities in the Arctic.



“Denmark is going to increase our investments in the Arctic and the north Atlantic area, and we still need good partners and want to cooperate with the 109th for the coming years and I hope we can train together and support each other up there,” Andersen said.



At New York National Guard headquarters, Shields and Andersen discussed the capabilities of the Army National Guard and the Danish Home Guard. Shields explained how the National Guard has both a domestic response and a warfighting mission.



“It is a surprise to me how robust it is,” said Andersen said.



“Our Home Guard is focused on defending our homeland,” Andersen said, “while you use your Army Guard to go abroad.”



The agreement with Denmark is the fourth foreign partnership for the New York National Guard. The New York National Guard has State Partnership Program relationships with the armed forces of the Republic of South Africa and Brazil. The New York Guard also has a bilateral relationship with Israel’s Home Front Command.