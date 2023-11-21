Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard signs letter of intent with Danish Joint Arctic Command [Image 1 of 3]

    New York National Guard signs letter of intent with Danish Joint Arctic Command

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by William Albrecht 

    Danish Major General Søren Andersen, commander of Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command, left,and Army Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, sign a statement of intent to establishing joint training and exchanges in Greenland between the New York National Guard and the Joint Arctic Command during a visit to New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Nov. 7, 2023. The New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing, which operates the largest ski-equipped planes in the world, flies throughout Greenland annually supplying science bases, while the New York Air Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing has conducted training with Danish forces as well. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mr. William Albrecht)

    This work, New York National Guard signs letter of intent with Danish Joint Arctic Command [Image 3 of 3], by William Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

