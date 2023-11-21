U.S. Air Force Airmen Benjamin McDonald, 20th Fighter Wing Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, guides Airmen during their combined in-process with finance and medical at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 2, 2023. In order to facilitate the fastest integration for Airmen to the workforce and to continue the Air Force mission, the 20th Fighter Wing sought to establish a "one-stop-shop" process for all new arriving Airmen to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st class Mariana Tafur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 8135791 VIRIN: 231102-F-HO927-1135 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.66 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.