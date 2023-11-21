Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrea Mayfield, 20th Fighter Wing Medical health care integrator, guides new Shaw members during a combined in-processing guidance with finance and medical at Shaw Air Force, S,C, Nov. 2, 2023. The new blended in-processing program allows Airmen to complete both medical and finance in one session, ensuring all information is accurately updated with less time spent in-processing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

