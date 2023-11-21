U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a combined in-processing session with finance and medical at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 2, 2023. Shaw’s new blended in-processing helps Airmen integrate faster onto base by cultivating a one-stop environment where they can have both their medical and finance records updated; implementing Weasel readiness faster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 09:42
|Photo ID:
|8135788
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-HO927-1053
|Resolution:
|5369x3572
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT