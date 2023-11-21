Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces [Image 4 of 7]

    Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a combined in-processing session with finance and medical at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 2, 2023. Shaw’s new blended in-processing helps Airmen integrate faster onto base by cultivating a one-stop environment where they can have both their medical and finance records updated; implementing Weasel readiness faster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 09:42
    Photo ID: 8135788
    VIRIN: 231102-F-HO927-1053
    Resolution: 5369x3572
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    This work, Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces

    Medical
    Finance
    Shaw AFB
    In-processing
    Air Force
    20th FW

