    USS Somerset Celebrates Thanksgiving Early [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Somerset Celebrates Thanksgiving Early

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    USS Somerset (LPD 25) Command Master Chief Allan Antonio, a native of Manila, Philippines, carves a turkey during a Thanksgiving celebration while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 19, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Boxer (LHD 4), Somerset, and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 01:20
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MANILA, PH
    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Culinary Specialists
    Thanksgiving
    USS Somerset
    Turkey Carving

