USS Somerset Celebrates Thanksgiving Early

USS Somerset (LPD 25) Command Master Chief Allan Antonio, a native of Manila, Philippines, carves a turkey during a Thanksgiving celebration while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 19, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Boxer (LHD 4), Somerset, and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

