    Raising Funds for Somerset MWR [Image 6 of 6]

    Raising Funds for Somerset MWR

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Capt. Michel Brandt, commanding officer of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and a native of Oak Grove, Kentucky, signs a check to the ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation association while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 18, 2023. Somerset’s Retail Services Specialists raised $15,000 from ship store purchases that go towards funding MWR activities onboard. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Boxer (LHD 4), Somerset, and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

