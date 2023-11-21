Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Elijah Rodarte, a native of Hesperia, California, searches for surface contacts aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 18, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Boxer (LHD 4), Somerset, and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 01:16 Photo ID: 8135453 VIRIN: 231118-N-JS660-1101 Resolution: 4670x3108 Size: 4.44 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: HESPERIA, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping an Eye Out [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.