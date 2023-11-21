Load and Make Ready

Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fire an M240B medium machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 19, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Boxer (LHD 4), Somerset, and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th MEU are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

Date Taken: 11.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 by PO2 Evan Diaz