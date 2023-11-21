Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean-American Gunsan Alliance hosts annual Thanksgiving meal for Wolf Pack [Image 6 of 9]

    Korean-American Gunsan Alliance hosts annual Thanksgiving meal for Wolf Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, scoops food onto a plate during the annual Thanksgiving meal hosted by the Korean-American Gunsan Alliance, Nov. 8, 2023. KAGA are representatives of Kunsan AB’s Good Neighbor Program, which was instituted by U.S. Forces Korea to connect U.S. service members to their local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylin P. Hankerson)

    Korean-American Gunsan Alliance hosts annual Thanksgiving meal for Wolf Pack

    Good Neighbor Program
    Kunsan
    Thanksgiving
    Wolf Pack
    INDOPACOM
    KAGA

