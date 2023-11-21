KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Korean-American Gunsan Alliance, partners of the Wolf Pack for over 50 years hosted the annual Thanksgiving meal at the Loring Club for the 8th Fighter Wing on Nov. 8, 2023.
KAGA are representatives of Kunsan Air Base’s Good Neighbor Program, which was instituted by U.S. Forces Korea to connect U.S. service members to their local community.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 00:38
|Story ID:
|458392
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean-American Gunsan Alliance hosts annual Thanksgiving meal for Wolf Pack, by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT