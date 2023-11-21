Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean-American Gunsan Alliance hosts annual Thanksgiving meal for Wolf Pack

    Photo By Capt. Kaylin Hankerson | Tech. Sgt. Aaron Coleman, 8th Mission Support Group resource advisor, receives food...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2023

    Story by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Korean-American Gunsan Alliance, partners of the Wolf Pack for over 50 years hosted the annual Thanksgiving meal at the Loring Club for the 8th Fighter Wing on Nov. 8, 2023.

    KAGA are representatives of Kunsan Air Base’s Good Neighbor Program, which was instituted by U.S. Forces Korea to connect U.S. service members to their local community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 00:38
    Story ID: 458392
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Good Neighbor Program
    Kunsan
    Thanksgiving
    Wolf Pack
    INDOPACOM
    KAGA

