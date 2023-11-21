Korean-American Gunsan Alliance hosts annual Thanksgiving meal for Wolf Pack

Photo By Capt. Kaylin Hankerson | Tech. Sgt. Aaron Coleman, 8th Mission Support Group resource advisor, receives food...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Kaylin Hankerson | Tech. Sgt. Aaron Coleman, 8th Mission Support Group resource advisor, receives food during the annual Thanksgiving meal hosted by the Korean-American Gunsan Alliance at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 8, 2023. KAGA are representatives of Kunsan AB’s Good Neighbor Program, which was instituted by U.S. Forces Korea to connect U.S. service members to their local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylin P. Hankerson) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Korean-American Gunsan Alliance, partners of the Wolf Pack for over 50 years hosted the annual Thanksgiving meal at the Loring Club for the 8th Fighter Wing on Nov. 8, 2023.



KAGA are representatives of Kunsan Air Base’s Good Neighbor Program, which was instituted by U.S. Forces Korea to connect U.S. service members to their local community.