Korean-American Gunsan Alliance hosts annual Thanksgiving meal for Wolf Pack

From right, Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, Kang Dak-In, chairman of the Korean-American Gunsan Alliance, Rosemary Song, 8th FW community relations coordinator, and Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 51st Operations Group commander, converse ahead of an annual Thanksgiving meal hosted by KAGA at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 8, 2023. The Korean-American Gunsan Alliance are representatives of Kunsan AB’s Good Neighbor Program, which was instituted by U.S. Forces Korea to connect U.S. service members to their local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylin P. Hankerson)

