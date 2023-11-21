Korean-American Gunsan Alliance hosts annual Thanksgiving meal for Wolf Pack

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and members of the Korean-American Gunsan Alliance pose for a photo ahead of an annual Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 8, 2023. KAGA are representatives of Kunsan AB’s Good Neighbor Program, which was instituted by U.S. Forces Korea to connect U.S. service members to their local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaylin P. Hankerson)

