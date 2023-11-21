Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena command chief hosts Okinawa SEL familiarization tour [Image 5 of 5]

    Kadena command chief hosts Okinawa SEL familiarization tour

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior enlisted leaders from across Okinawa pose for a group photo together in front of a World War II Japanese Naval gun battery during a senior enlisted exchange program at Naha Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. The bilateral exchange allowed them to learn more of each other's processes while also learning about the history of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 22:50
    Photo ID: 8135347
    VIRIN: 231114-F-VM929-1341
    Resolution: 7832x5221
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    USPACOM
    JASDF
    Senior Enlisted Leaders
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-Pacom

