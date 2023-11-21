Kadena command chief hosts Okinawa SEL familiarization tour

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, tours the World War II Japanese Navy Underground Headquarters during a bilateral senior enlisted exchange program at Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. The Former Japanese Navy Underground Headquarters, or 'Kaigungo', is a tunnel complex built in 1944 during the Battle of Okinawa. roughly 20 meters deep and 450 meters long, the tunnels served as the headquarters of the Japanese Navy, and an underground air-raid shelter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

