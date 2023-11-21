U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, shakes hands with Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel during a senior enlisted exchange program at Naha Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. As the senior enlisted advisors for their commanders, all SELs across the joint and bilateral community hold key insights into the state of readiness, training, morale and discipline of their units and ensure the enlisted corps provide a competent and confident capability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)
Kadena command chief hosts Okinawa SEL familiarization tour
