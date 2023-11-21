Kadena command chief hosts Okinawa SEL familiarization tour

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, left, 18th Wing command chief converses with Warrant Officer Yutaka Uehara, right, Southwestern Air Self-Defense Force senior enlisted advisor during a bus ride to the World War II Japanese Navy Underground Headquarters, while Hideaki Sakihama, center, 18th Wing Public Affairs community engagement specialist translates at Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. Uehara and Wolfgang talked about the history of Okinawa, the importance of learning from it and further fostering friendly, healthy relations between the allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

