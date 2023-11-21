Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena command chief hosts Okinawa SEL familiarization tour [Image 2 of 5]

    Kadena command chief hosts Okinawa SEL familiarization tour

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, left, 18th Wing command chief converses with Warrant Officer Yutaka Uehara, right, Southwestern Air Self-Defense Force senior enlisted advisor during a bus ride to the World War II Japanese Navy Underground Headquarters, while Hideaki Sakihama, center, 18th Wing Public Affairs community engagement specialist translates at Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. Uehara and Wolfgang talked about the history of Okinawa, the importance of learning from it and further fostering friendly, healthy relations between the allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    This work, Kadena command chief hosts Okinawa SEL familiarization tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

