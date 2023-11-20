Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits CSS-15 [Image 4 of 4]

    CNO Visits CSS-15

    GUAM

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    231121-N-VC599-1025 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations , center, speaks with attendees during a squadron brief at Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 headquarters onboard Naval Base Guam, Nov. 21. 2023. Naval Base Guam is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 18:07
    Photo ID: 8135064
    VIRIN: 231121-N-VC599-1025
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits CSS-15 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mcpon
    guam
    cno
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs

