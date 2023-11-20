CNO Visits CSS-15

231121-N-VC599-1025 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations , center, speaks with attendees during a squadron brief at Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 headquarters onboard Naval Base Guam, Nov. 21. 2023. Naval Base Guam is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

