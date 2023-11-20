231121-N-VC599-1013 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) Capt. Ron Hatt, deputy commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, left, speaks with Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations, center, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea in front of CSS-15 headquarters onboard Naval Base Guam during a routine visit, Nov. 21, 2023. Naval Base Guam is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)
This work, CNO Visits CSS-15 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
