Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Visits CSS-15 [Image 3 of 4]

    CNO Visits CSS-15

    GUAM

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    231121-N-VC599-1016 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) Capt. Ron Hatt, deputy commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, left, speaks with Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations during a squadron brief at CSS-15 headquarters onboard Naval Base Guam, Nov. 21. 2023. Naval Base Guam is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 18:07
    Photo ID: 8135062
    VIRIN: 231121-N-VC599-1016
    Resolution: 5683x3878
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits CSS-15 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO Visits CSS-15
    CNO Visits CSS-15
    CNO Visits CSS-15
    CNO Visits CSS-15

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mcpon
    guam
    cno
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT