CNO Visits CSS-15

231121-N-VC599-1016 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) Capt. Ron Hatt, deputy commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, left, speaks with Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations during a squadron brief at CSS-15 headquarters onboard Naval Base Guam, Nov. 21. 2023. Naval Base Guam is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

