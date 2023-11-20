231121-N-VC599-1009 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) From left: Capt. Michael Smith, Chief of Staff, Joint Region Marianas, Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, Navy Installations Command, Capt. Ron Hatt, deputy commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, and Command Master Chief Christopher Bean, CSS-15’s command master chief pose for a photo in front CSS-15 headquarters onboard Naval Base Guam during a routine visit Nov. 21, 2023. Naval Base Guam is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 18:07 Photo ID: 8135060 VIRIN: 231121-N-VC599-1009 Resolution: 5585x3795 Size: 1.48 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Visits CSS-15 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.