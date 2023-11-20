NH National Guard conducts annual Franklin Pierce wreath-laying ceremony

Students from St. John Regional School recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a graveside wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate President Franklin Pierce’s 219th birthday Nov. 21, 2023, at the Old North Cemetery in Concord, New Hampshire. Services are held annually in honor of the only New Hampshire resident to be elected president of the United States, holding office from 1853 – 1857. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
