NH National Guard conducts annual Franklin Pierce wreath-laying ceremony

Col. Allen Aldenberg of 54th Troop Command and Joan Woodhead of the Pierce Brigade place a wreath at the grave of President Franklin Pierce to commemorate his 219th birthday Nov. 21 at the Old North Cemetery in Concord, New Hampshire. Services are held annually in honor of the only New Hampshire resident to be elected president of the United States, holding office from 1853 – 1857. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

