    NH National Guard conducts annual Franklin Pierce wreath-laying ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    NH National Guard conducts annual Franklin Pierce wreath-laying ceremony

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Col. Allen Aldenberg of 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, addresses students of St. John Regional School during a graveside wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate President Franklin Pierce’s 219th birthday Nov. 21, 2023, at the Old North Cemetery in Concord, New Hampshire. Services are held annually in honor of the only New Hampshire resident to be elected president of the United States, holding office from 1853 – 1857. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 16:56
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
