The grave of President Franklin Pierce at Old North Cemetery in Concord, New Hampshire, was the site of a ceremony to commemorate his 219th birthday Nov. 21, 2023. The New Hampshire National Guard performs services annually with Pierce Brigade volunteers in honor of the only New Hampshire resident to be elected president of the United States, holding office from 1853 – 1857. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 16:56 Photo ID: 8134897 VIRIN: 231121-Z-HA185-1003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 22.85 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH National Guard conducts annual Franklin Pierce wreath-laying ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.