USTRANSCOM leadership gives thanks to Team Dover

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, center, U.S. Transportation Command commander, speaks to Team Dover members inside the 436th Maintenance Squadron C-5 Isochronal Dock at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023. Van Ovost visited Dover to thank Airmen for their hard work and dedication to amplifying TRANSCOM’s mission. (courtesy photo by U.S. TRANSCOM)

