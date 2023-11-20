USTRANSCOM leadership gives thanks to Team Dover

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, listens to a Team Dover member inside the 9th Airlift Squadron’s heritage room during her visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023. Van Ovost visited Dover to thank Airmen for their hard work and dedication to amplifying TRANSCOM’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 11.16.2023