USTRANSCOM leadership gives thanks to Team Dover

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, right, U.S. Transportation Command commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, left, USTRANSCOM command senior enlisted leader, visit with Team Dover members inside the 9th Airlift Squadron’s heritage room at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023. Van Ovost and Kruzelnick, accompanied by other leaders from TRANSCOM, visited Dover to thank Airmen for their hard work and dedication to amplifying TRANSCOM’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

