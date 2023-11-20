Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USTRANSCOM leadership gives thanks to Team Dover [Image 9 of 11]

    USTRANSCOM leadership gives thanks to Team Dover

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, looks at the Mechanized Material Handling System in the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023. Van Ovost visited Dover to thank Airmen for their hard work and dedication to amplifying TRANSCOM’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 13:53
    Photo ID: 8134316
    VIRIN: 231116-F-CJ792-1028
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 919.68 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, US
    This work, USTRANSCOM leadership gives thanks to Team Dover [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USTRANSCOM leadership gives thanks to Team Dover

    dover afb
    transcom
    dover
    436th APS
    9th AS

