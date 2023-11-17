Players from the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey practice their fighting using combatives equipment during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Nov 16, 2023. After handing out tickets to their upcoming military appreciation game, players were given a guided tour of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8133998
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-KW266-1200
|Resolution:
|4807x3198
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shreveport Mudbugs Tour Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
