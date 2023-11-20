Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shreveport Mudbugs Tour Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 3 of 6]

    Shreveport Mudbugs Tour Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Players from the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team hand out tickets and sign autographs at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Nov 16, 2023. In the leadup to the Mudbugs' military appreciation game, the team visited Barksdale to hand out tickets and show their gratitude to the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

    This work, Shreveport Mudbugs Tour Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

