    Shreveport Mudbugs Tour Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 5 of 6]

    Shreveport Mudbugs Tour Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Players from the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team try out the parachute simulator at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Nov 16, 2023. After handing out tickets to their upcoming military appreciation game, players were given a guided tour of Barksdale Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

