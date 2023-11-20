Thanksgiving at the Curry DFAC

Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) prepare to eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the Curry Dining Facility on Caserma Ederle. Per tradition, senior leaders from Southern European Task Force-Africa, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), and 173rd Airborne Brigade served Soldiers alongside DFAC staff.(U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

