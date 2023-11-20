Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving at the Curry DFAC [Image 10 of 17]

    Thanksgiving at the Curry DFAC

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.21.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Lt. Col. John Wildt and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Shrock pose for a photo while holding traditional Thanksgiving food at the Curry Dining Facility on Caserma Ederle. Per tradition, Senior leaders from Southern European Task Force-Africa, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), and 173rd Airborne Brigade served Soldiers alongside DFAC staff.(U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Thanksgiving at the Curry DFAC [Image 17 of 17], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

