The Fallen Soldiers Table, a tradition at formal dining events, was on display during the Thanksgiving lunch celebration at Caserma Ederle Vicenza. Per tradition, Senior leaders from Southern European Task Force-Africa, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), and 173rd Airborne Brigade served Soldiers alongside DFAC staff.(U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 10:44
|Photo ID:
|8133748
|VIRIN:
|231121-A-HJ939-3823
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving at the Curry DFAC [Image 17 of 17], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
