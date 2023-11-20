Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 10:44 Photo ID: 8133723 VIRIN: 231121-A-HJ939-2403 Resolution: 4364x2980 Size: 7.6 MB Location: VICENZA, IT

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Thanksgiving at the Curry DFAC [Image 17 of 17], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.