Fightin' Fujins soar to Kadena

F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2023. During their deployment to Kadena, the 4th FS will have the opportunity to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with a variety of flying units and support deterrence measures throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

