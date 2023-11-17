Fightin' Fujins soar to Kadena

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, greet one of their F-35A Lightning II pilots as he arrives at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2023. The 4th FS will be joining the 356th Fighter Squadron from Eielson AFB, Alaska, in providing forward-deployed, fifth-generation fighter capabilities to assure allies and deter threats in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

