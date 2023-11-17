An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, parks on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2023. The 4th FS will be joining the 356th Fighter Squadron from Eielson AFB, Alaska, in providing forward-deployed, fifth-generation fighter capabilities to assure allies and deter threats in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 23:11 Photo ID: 8132973 VIRIN: 231120-F-PW483-1006 Resolution: 7223x4063 Size: 9.34 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fightin' Fujins soar to Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.