    Fightin' Fujins soar to Kadena [Image 2 of 6]

    Fightin' Fujins soar to Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, parks on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2023. The 4th FS will be joining the 356th Fighter Squadron from Eielson AFB, Alaska, in providing forward-deployed, fifth-generation fighter capabilities to assure allies and deter threats in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

