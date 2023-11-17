An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies overhead at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2023. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, multi-role fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 11.20.2023
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Fightin' Fujins soar to Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessi Roth