436th Mission Generation Group Airmen stand during a Military Customs Officer–Excepted program graduation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2023. The Military Customs Officer–Excepted (MCO-E) program training entails eight hours of classroom and hands-on on-the-job training, that allows the military customs officers to clear arriving active U.S. military crew and their cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 20:44
|Photo ID:
|8132777
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-CJ792-2007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
