    436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program [Image 1 of 6]

    436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Ivan Lebron, center, U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisory officer aids U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Devante Jenkins, left, and Matthew Deveau, right, 436th Aerial Port Squadron information controllers, in filling out graduation documents for a Military Customs Officer–Excepted program graduation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2023. The Military Customs Officer–Excepted (MCO-E) program training entails eight hours of classroom and hands-on on-the-job training, that allows the military customs officers to clear arriving active U.S. military crew and their cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 8132773
    VIRIN: 231107-F-CJ792-2001
    Resolution: 5202x3716
    Size: 867.63 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Customs and Border Protection
    Dover Air Force Base
    MCO-E
    436th MGG

